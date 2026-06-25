Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,827 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,902 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,763 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,693,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,050 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here