Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,992 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 126,774 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 104,353 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $113.82 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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