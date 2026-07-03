Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 232.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,435 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 178,619 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Cisco to Strong Buy , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Cisco to , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected $9 billion in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Article Title

Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco partnered with College Board to launch AP Cybersecurity and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Cisco partnered with College Board to launch and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Article Title

Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Negative Sentiment: One article referenced past Cisco performance during the Dot-Com era as a cautionary comparison, which may temper enthusiasm for some growth-focused investors, though it is not a new fundamental concern. Article Title

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here