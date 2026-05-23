Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061,401 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 496,643 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $237,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 208,284 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,121 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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