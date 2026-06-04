Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 26,546 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 126.3% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 176,715 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 98,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $498.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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