Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,342 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.8%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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