Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 55,587 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,473,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Article Title

Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Article Title

Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Article Title

A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a bearish signal but can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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