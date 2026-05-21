Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Increased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 758.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,823 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9%

CSCO stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $451.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here