Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Holdings Lifted by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,891 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.38 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $462.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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