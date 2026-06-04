Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Position Raised by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,473,272,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,470,400 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,502,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $498.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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