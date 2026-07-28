Citigroup Inc. $C Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,577 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 351,849 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $169,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

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Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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