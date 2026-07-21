Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,210 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock worth $152,496,000 after acquiring an additional 365,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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