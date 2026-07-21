Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

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Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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