Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,362 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,289,711 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,982,532,000 after purchasing an additional 614,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,064,513 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 393,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,361,142 shares of the bank's stock valued at $661,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,000,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $467,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,220,986 shares of the bank's stock valued at $423,222,000 after acquiring an additional 505,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Citizens Financial Group's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $68.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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