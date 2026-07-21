Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,813 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $49,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,582 shares of the bank's stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,788,249 shares of the bank's stock worth $107,241,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 513,090 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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