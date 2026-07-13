Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 29,853 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $350.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $334.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.23. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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