Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 177,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,215,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,799,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $296,187,000 after buying an additional 266,445 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 461,887 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,313,622.25. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 365,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,224,370.48. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.21. 3,617,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $230.47. The stock has a market cap of $350.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 36.23%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners announced it entered exclusivity to acquire a majority stake in Nicollin Environnement, a French environmental services company. The move highlights MS’s private-markets and infrastructure investing capabilities beyond traditional banking. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Nicollin Environnement

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners announced it entered exclusivity to acquire a majority stake in Nicollin Environnement, a French environmental services company. The move highlights MS’s private-markets and infrastructure investing capabilities beyond traditional banking. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage continued to frame Morgan Stanley as a beneficiary of strong banking results heading into Q2 earnings season, with bank earnings generally expected to be solid and supporting sentiment for large financial stocks like MS. Bank Earnings Look Strong Ahead of Q2: ETFs in Focus

Analyst and media coverage continued to frame Morgan Stanley as a beneficiary of strong banking results heading into Q2 earnings season, with bank earnings generally expected to be solid and supporting sentiment for large financial stocks like MS. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary said Morgan Stanley warned that the AI chip rally may be losing momentum, but this is more a macro/sector view than a direct catalyst for MS shares. Morgan Stanley warns AI chip rally may be running out of steam

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report).

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