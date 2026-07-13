Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 12,150 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Boeing were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,401,847,000 after buying an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after buying an additional 533,753 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after buying an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $948,905,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $222.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.84. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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