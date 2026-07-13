Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 49,662 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 49,662 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0%

MPC opened at $283.60 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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