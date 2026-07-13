Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 231,531 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $56,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $287.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day moving average of $265.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.28.

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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