Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $395.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.17 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,990,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,916,160. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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