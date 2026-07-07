Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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