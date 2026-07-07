Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,385 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.2% of Clare Market Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.49.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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