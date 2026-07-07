Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $860,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is shifting its strategy toward profitability over rapid growth, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion seen as supporting a longer-term turnaround. UnitedHealth Bets on Profitability Over Growth: Will It Pay Off?

UnitedHealth is shifting its strategy toward profitability over rapid growth, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion seen as supporting a longer-term turnaround. Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 and maintained a “hold” rating, reflecting continued analyst attention and a more favorable valuation view than before. HSBC raises UnitedHealth price target

HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 and maintained a “hold” rating, reflecting continued analyst attention and a more favorable valuation view than before. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent analyst targets remain well above prior levels, including targets in the mid-$400s, which supports the view that Wall Street still sees recovery potential in the stock.

Multiple recent analyst targets remain well above prior levels, including targets in the mid-$400s, which supports the view that Wall Street still sees recovery potential in the stock. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth became the first major commercial insurer to cover Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in eligible adults 45 and older, a move that could strengthen its role in emerging preventative care and improve access to innovative screening tools. UnitedHealth Group Opens Shield Blood Test Coverage

UnitedHealth became the first major commercial insurer to cover Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in eligible adults 45 and older, a move that could strengthen its role in emerging preventative care and improve access to innovative screening tools. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame UNH as a long-term momentum name and a defensive healthcare holding, suggesting investors still view it as a quality large-cap stock with stable fundamentals.

Market commentary continues to frame UNH as a long-term momentum name and a defensive healthcare holding, suggesting investors still view it as a quality large-cap stock with stable fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined in the latest trading session even as the broader market improved, indicating some near-term profit-taking or investor caution despite the favorable long-term setup. UnitedHealth Group Stock Declines While Market Improves

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.6%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $424.51 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $430.20. The stock has a market cap of $385.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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