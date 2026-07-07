Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Zscaler accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zscaler Trading Up 0.7%

Zscaler stock opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 15,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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