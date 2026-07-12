Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,178 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,178 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Clare Market Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,296,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,124. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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