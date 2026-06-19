Claris Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,691 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,691 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,596,000. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly supportive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target around $138.85, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains broadly supportive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target around $138.85, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s latest earnings showed solid operating momentum, with revenue topping expectations and sales up 7.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s defensive growth profile. Article Title

Walmart’s latest earnings showed solid operating momentum, with revenue topping expectations and sales up 7.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s defensive growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Walmart’s e-commerce, marketplace and higher-margin digital initiatives as key reasons bulls remain constructive after the stock’s recent pullback. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Walmart’s e-commerce, marketplace and higher-margin digital initiatives as key reasons bulls remain constructive after the stock’s recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Walmart with other retail and wholesale alternatives may be prompting some portfolio rotation, but it does not appear to signal a fundamental change in the business. Article Title

Coverage comparing Walmart with other retail and wholesale alternatives may be prompting some portfolio rotation, but it does not appear to signal a fundamental change in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart also drew attention for its competition with Amazon in retail data and ad monetization, underscoring a strategic growth area rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Walmart also drew attention for its competition with Amazon in retail data and ad monetization, underscoring a strategic growth area rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A recent 9.2% pullback and the stock’s move below key moving averages reflect investor caution about fuel costs, consumer pressure and whether near-term margins can keep pace. Article Title

A recent 9.2% pullback and the stock’s move below key moving averages reflect investor caution about fuel costs, consumer pressure and whether near-term margins can keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Daniel Bartlett, though conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and relatively small versus his holdings, can still add to short-term negative sentiment. Article Title

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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