Claris Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,887 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,887 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.72 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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