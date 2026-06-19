Claris Financial LLC Takes $940,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5%

COST stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,001.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $969.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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