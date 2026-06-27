Clark Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,820 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Clark Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $151.49 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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