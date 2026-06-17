Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,211 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $77,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,877 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,307 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Stryker by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 48,414 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:SYK opened at $310.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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