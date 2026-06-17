Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,874,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Sony by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Sony by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Sony by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Sony

In related news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,959,115.15. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of Sony stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $395,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,973.33. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sony

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.Sony's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $32.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Sony News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

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