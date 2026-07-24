Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 648,106 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,376,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,810,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,701,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,755,083,000 after buying an additional 522,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,679,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,002,518,000 after buying an additional 443,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,497,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,350,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,779,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725,000 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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