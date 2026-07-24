Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,077 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Reuters article

The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies Tecvayli and Talvey , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. PR Newswire article

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies and , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Yahoo Finance article

Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Positive Sentiment: J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance article

J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. MarketBeat article

Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said a judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, which could still keep legal uncertainty in focus despite being framed as a procedural win for J&J. Reuters article

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5%

JNJ opened at $259.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a $290.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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