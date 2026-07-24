Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,423 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 122,102 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $676,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 933,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $187.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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