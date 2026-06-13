Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,860 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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