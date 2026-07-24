Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 63,575 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in IDEX were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IDEX by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IDEX by 2,690.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in IDEX by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $231.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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