Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 145,756 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 145,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $67,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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