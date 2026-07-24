Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 72,666 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 72,666 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 100,905 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its position in Waste Management by 35.8% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Waste Management by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 376,980 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Waste Management's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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