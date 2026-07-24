Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 768,998 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,533 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 768,998 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.89 and a 12-month high of $210.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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