Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,182,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after buying an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after buying an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

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About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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