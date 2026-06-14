Clear Street Group Inc. Buys 8,236 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,840 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,111,134.88. The trade was a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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