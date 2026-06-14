Clear Street Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Clear Street Group Inc. lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,176 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,376,324 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up about 0.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Super Micro Computer worth $49,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,547 shares of the company's stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here