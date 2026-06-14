Clear Street Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Clear Street Group Inc. lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,176 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,376,324 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up about 0.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Super Micro Computer worth $49,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,547 shares of the company's stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer
Key Super Micro Computer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s software strategy and integrated infrastructure push may strengthen AI data center deployments by expanding software revenue and making its platform more compelling to customers. Can SMCI's Software Strategy Strengthen Data Center Deployments?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests strong AI server demand and a reported $39 billion order pipeline could support long-term growth if Super Micro can convert orders into profitable sales. Super Micro Computer: $7 Billion Financing Plan Overshadows $39 Billion AI Order
- Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target to $39 from $45, which still implies upside from the current share price, but reflects a more cautious stance on near-term execution. MarketScreener report on Raymond James target cut
- Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with a “Peer Perform” rating, signaling that AI demand is attractive but offset by margin, legal, and regulatory risks. Super Micro initiated at Neutral as AI boom offset by margin, legal risk
- Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on the stock is the newly priced equity and equity-linked financing package, which raised concerns about dilution and pressured the shares. Supermicro Announces Pricing of Equity and Equity-Linked Financing Transactions To Fund AI Orders
- Negative Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that the $7 billion capital raise is being viewed as a red flag, with investors worried the company is selling shares to fund growth and that the financing could overshadow otherwise strong AI order momentum. Why Is Super Micro Stock Crashing, and is it a Buying Opportunity?
- Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary says SMCI remains under pressure after breaking key support levels, suggesting traders are waiting for the stock to reclaim resistance before a sustained rebound can develop. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Price Forecast: Can Bulls Reclaim Critical Resistance?
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Super Micro Computer Profile
(Free Report
)
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.
While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.