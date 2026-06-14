Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $3.08 Million in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Article Title

DoorDash launched “Ask DoorDash,” a new conversational AI assistant that lets users search for meals and groceries, order with natural-language prompts or photos, and even book restaurant reservations. Investors may see this as a potential engagement and conversion driver. Positive Sentiment: The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Article Title

The AI rollout was widely covered across multiple outlets, reinforcing the idea that DoorDash is expanding its platform beyond simple delivery into more personalized shopping and reservation tools, which could help support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Article Title

DoorDash and NJ TRANSIT announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsorship, adding brand visibility ahead of a major global event and potentially supporting consumer awareness. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a buy rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Article Title

BTIG Research lowered its price target on DoorDash from $280 to $225, but kept a rating and still sees meaningful upside from current levels. This may temper enthusiasm, but it does not signal a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional coverage around World Cup discounts and broader stock-performance articles may have limited direct impact on the shares, but they add to overall visibility around the brand. Article Title

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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