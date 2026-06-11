Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 40,438 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $539,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,770 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 934,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $158,652,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 673,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 233,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,543,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553,907 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $180.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC cut Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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