Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 666,723 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Silgan worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 21,854.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,175,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,549,000 after buying an additional 109,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $383,983,000 after buying an additional 47,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 866,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,999,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 28.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 635,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 141,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan's payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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