Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $20.18 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,856 shares of the company's stock after selling 571,608 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

TT stock opened at $470.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $461.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $503.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $506.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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