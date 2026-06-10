Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $26.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,261 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,029 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $26,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $248,494,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,263,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock worth $638,958,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock worth $380,989,000 after buying an additional 720,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company's stock worth $139,085,000 after buying an additional 624,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.40. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.Tenet Healthcare's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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