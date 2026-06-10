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Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $37.83 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Arch Capital Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Clearbridge Investments trimmed its Arch Capital Group stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, but still held 394,381 shares worth about $37.8 million at quarter-end.
  • Wall Street sentiment on ACGL is mixed but generally constructive: analysts have an average “Hold” rating with a mean price target of $106.81, while several firms recently raised targets and reiterated bullish views.
  • Arch Capital reported solid recent results, including $2.50 EPS and $4.52 billion in quarterly revenue, and the stock was trading near $90.41, below its 52-week high of $103.39.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $37,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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