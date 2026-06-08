Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,591 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,374 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of BWX Technologies worth $150,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $185.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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